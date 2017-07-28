Ex-magistrate calls perversion of justice allegation baseless
Number 70 carpenter murder inquiry…
Following his arrest for allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice, attorney Chandra Sohan yesterday dismissed the accusation as baseless, while warning that the decision by the police to move against him could have implications for the ability of lawyers to properly represent their clients.
Sohan, a former magistrate, stressed yesterday that he was hired for his services as a lawyer for a witness in the preliminary inquiry (PI) into the murder charge against five men accused of murdering Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt, and he could not understand why exactly he was held by the police.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In
Most Read This Week
-
Overseas-based Guyanese shot and robbed after leaving bank
-
Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary
-
Escapee told cops accomplice gave him cash to travel to West Bank – Persaud
-
Thirteen prisoners escape from Lusignan
-
Lusignan 13 escaped via tunnel – Ramjattan
-
Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice
-
GPL sues Kwame McCoy for $143,000
Updated: List of escapees today from Lusignan facility
Comments
About these comments