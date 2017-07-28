Ex-magistrate calls perversion of justice allegation baseless

Following his arrest for allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice, attorney Chandra Sohan yesterday dismissed the accusation as baseless, while warning that the decision by the police to move against him could have implications for the ability of lawyers to properly represent their clients.

Sohan, a former magistrate, stressed yesterday that he was hired for his services as a lawyer for a witness in the preliminary inquiry (PI) into the murder charge against five men accused of murdering Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt, and he could not understand why exactly he was held by the police.