Prison Officer jailed for ganja trafficking in NA prison

Ex-prison officer Joan Ann Erskine officially made the transition to the other side of the law this week when she was found guilty of trafficking cannabis at the New Amsterdam Prison.

Erskine, 35, was sentenced to 18 months in jail and fined $200,000 by Magistrate Alex Moore at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court. If she cannot afford to pay the fine, she will have to spend an additional six months in prison.

In October of last year, Erskine was caught with 298 grammes of cannabis at the New Amsterdam Prison. She was then charged with possession of the cannabis for trafficking.