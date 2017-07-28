Reporter believes police covering up alleged presidential assassination plot

Journalist Travis Chase yesterday told the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the alleged plot to assassinate President David Granger that he believed that the police were covering up the matter.

Chase broke the story detailing the alleged assassination plot in April of this year based on interviews he conducted with Andrif Gillard, who implicated businessman Nizam Khan as having orchestrated the plot in 2015.

During the course of his testimony yesterday at a hearing at the Department of the Public Service on Waterloo Street, Chase was asked by attorney Ian Chang SC whether he felt Gillard was trying to bring public attention to the incident at the time he approached him, to which Chase said he could not recall.