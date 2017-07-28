Teen gets three years for harbouring hospital escapee

An Agricola youth, Esan Gibson, 18, will be spending the next three years in jail after admitting to harbouring fugitive Melvor Jeffrey, who had escaped custody while being held under guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan handed down the sentence to Gibson, a welder, after he pleaded guilty yesterday, while she remanded two young women who were also charged alongside him with the crime.

Gibson, Carlotta Geer, 24, and Shyon Freeman, 17, all of Agricola, were read a charge which stated that between July 19 and July 23, at Lot 80 Brutus Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara, they together knowingly lodged or harboured Jeffrey, who was wanted in connection with a crime.

