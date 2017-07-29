Improvised weapons, cellphones found in NA prison raid

A quantity of improvised weapons and cellphones were among the contraband recovered yesterday in a Joint Services search of the New Amsterdam Prison, after police were tipped off that attempts were being made to smuggle items into the facility.

‘B’ Division Commander Paul Williams yesterday told Stabroek News that police received reliable information about attempts to smuggle weapons and contraband items into the prison “to create disruption” similar to what occurred at the Camp Street Prison in Georgetown, where prisoners broke out and torched the facility on July 9.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In