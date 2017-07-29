Jagdeo hopes to submit new Gecom chair nominees next week

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said he was almost done compiling a third slate of nominees for the post of Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom), which he hopes to submit to President David Granger next week.

“…I have made substantial progress from the last time, so by next week,” Jagdeo said during a press conference, while declining to openly state whether he had or was close to having six candidates.

The Constitution requires the Leader of the Opposition to submit a list of six names not unacceptable to the President for selection of the Chairperson.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Most Read This Week

  1. Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary

  2. Thirteen prisoners escape from Lusignan

  3. Lusignan 13 escaped via tunnel – Ramjattan

  4. Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice

  5. Escapee found in Kitty latrine

  6. GPL sues Kwame McCoy for $143,000

  7. Updated: List of escapees today from Lusignan facility


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds