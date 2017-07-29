Jagdeo hopes to submit new Gecom chair nominees next week

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said he was almost done compiling a third slate of nominees for the post of Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom), which he hopes to submit to President David Granger next week.

“…I have made substantial progress from the last time, so by next week,” Jagdeo said during a press conference, while declining to openly state whether he had or was close to having six candidates.

The Constitution requires the Leader of the Opposition to submit a list of six names not unacceptable to the President for selection of the Chairperson.