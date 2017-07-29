Prison upheaval triggers request for $756M in supplementary funds

This month’s destruction of the Camp Street jail and escapes from that facility and the Lusignan prison have triggered a request by government for $756.1 million in supplementary funds.

Contained in Financial Paper No. 2, tabled in the National Assembly on Thursday, the request underlines the cost to the economy as a result of the government’s failure to maintain order at the two facilities.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Winston Jordan laid a Schedule of Supplementary Provision on the Current and Capital Estimates totalling $2,514,679,330 for the period January to December, 2017. This is the second such application in recent times, with the House having approved $6.395 billion in supplementary spending three weeks ago.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In

