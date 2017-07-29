New broadcast laws threaten press freedom

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday sounded a warning over the government’s proposed changes to the broadcast legislation, dubbing them a threat to press freedom while saying they would force broadcasters to air government propaganda free of cost.

At a press conference at his Church Street office yesterday, Jagdeo urged broadcasters to utilise the courts to challenge the Broadcast (Amendment) Bill 2017, which was tabled by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo on Thursday in the National Assembly.

"If we allow this bill to succeed, it would be the beginning of the end of press freedom in Guyana and so I would urge people in this country to read the bill," he stated.