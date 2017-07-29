New broadcast laws threaten press freedom

- Jagdeo

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday sounded a warning over the government’s proposed changes to the broadcast legislation, dubbing them a threat to press freedom while saying they would force broadcasters to air government propaganda free of cost.

At a press conference at his Church Street office yesterday, Jagdeo urged broadcasters to utilise the courts to challenge the Broadcast (Amendment) Bill 2017, which was tabled by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo on Thursday in the National Assembly.

“If we allow this bill to succeed, it would be the beginning of the end of press freedom in Guyana and so I would urge people in this country to read the bill,” he stated.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Most Read This Week

  1. Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary

  2. Thirteen prisoners escape from Lusignan

  3. Lusignan 13 escaped via tunnel – Ramjattan

  4. Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice

  5. Escapee found in Kitty latrine

  6. GPL sues Kwame McCoy for $143,000

  7. Updated: List of escapees today from Lusignan facility


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds