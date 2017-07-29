Suspect’s early release compromised probe of plot to kill president
-acting Top Cop
Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine yesterday told the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) probing an alleged plot to assassinate President David Granger that the investigation was “lacking” because the suspect’s early release compromised it.
The testimony by Ramnarine, the second-in-command of the Guyana Police Force, is at odds with that given by other law enforcers in relation to the investigations and raises questions about ongoing tensions within the police force.
Ramnarine, asked by attorney Christopher Ram, who represents Imran Khan, the brother of the suspect, to specify to what degree efforts were lacking in the investigation, stated that the fact that the individuals involved in the matter were released the very night they were held for questioning indicated a lack of serious effort.
