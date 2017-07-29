UG, UWI launch Centre for Caribbean Diaspora Engagement

The University of Guyana (UG) in collaboration with the University of the West Indies (UWI) yesterday launched the Centre for Caribbean Diaspora Engagement, at the conclusion of the five-day Diaspora Engagement Conference.

This followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Vice-Chancellor of UG, Professor Ivelaw Griffith and Principal of UWI’s St Augustine Campus Professor Brian Copeland that would see a “bonding” of the two institutions.

Speaking at the event at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel, Griffith remarked that the launch was symbolic and that the significance of the centre was in keeping with his "commitments for the conference that what we discussed and what we decide should not stay there only for the week."