UG, UWI launch Centre for Caribbean Diaspora Engagement
The University of Guyana (UG) in collaboration with the University of the West Indies (UWI) yesterday launched the Centre for Caribbean Diaspora Engagement, at the conclusion of the five-day Diaspora Engagement Conference.
This followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Vice-Chancellor of UG, Professor Ivelaw Griffith and Principal of UWI’s St Augustine Campus Professor Brian Copeland that would see a “bonding” of the two institutions.
Speaking at the event at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel, Griffith remarked that the launch was symbolic and that the significance of the centre was in keeping with his “commitments for the conference that what we discussed and what we decide should not stay there only for the week.”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In
Most Read This Week
-
Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary
-
Thirteen prisoners escape from Lusignan
-
Lusignan 13 escaped via tunnel – Ramjattan
-
Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice
-
Escapee found in Kitty latrine
-
GPL sues Kwame McCoy for $143,000
Updated: List of escapees today from Lusignan facility
Comments
About these comments