Woman accuses cops of brutality after arrest over Camp St escapee
Tilawattie Singh, a Port Mourant mother who says she was arrested for allegedly supplying food to a Camp Street Prison escapee, is accusing the police of brutalising her after she was taken into custody.
Singh, also known as Angela, 38, of Ankerville, Port Mourant, recounted her arrest and detention on Thursday, while saying that she intends to take legal action against the police for the treatment that she received.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In
Most Read This Week
-
Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary
-
Thirteen prisoners escape from Lusignan
-
Lusignan 13 escaped via tunnel – Ramjattan
-
Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice
-
Escapee found in Kitty latrine
-
GPL sues Kwame McCoy for $143,000
Updated: List of escapees today from Lusignan facility
Comments
About these comments