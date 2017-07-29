Woman accuses cops of brutality after arrest over Camp St escapee

Tilawattie Singh, a Port Mourant mother who says she was arrested for allegedly supplying food to a Camp Street Prison escapee, is accusing the police of brutalising her after she was taken into custody.

Singh, also known as Angela, 38, of Ankerville, Port Mourant, recounted her arrest and detention on Thursday, while saying that she intends to take legal action against the police for the treatment that she received.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Most Read This Week

  1. Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary

  2. Thirteen prisoners escape from Lusignan

  3. Lusignan 13 escaped via tunnel – Ramjattan

  4. Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice

  5. Escapee found in Kitty latrine

  6. GPL sues Kwame McCoy for $143,000

  7. Updated: List of escapees today from Lusignan facility


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds