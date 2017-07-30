16 inmates shot in Lusignan Prison unrest

Sixteen prisoners in the new holding area at the Lusignan Prison were shot with rubber bullets and pellets by members of the Joint Services yesterday afternoon as part of efforts to quell a violent unrest, including attacks on security officials, at the facility.

Acting Prisons Director Gladwin Samuels in confirming the unrest told the media that the prisoners were fighting each other and "rioting against officers." It is unclear what sparked the unrest, which erupted around 4.20 pm, as the prisoners, numbering over 400 in that section, were described a day earlier by Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan as well-behaved.