Analysts to benefit from US-funded data management training
– as FIU invests in IBM software
Several financial analysts will by September begin a US-funded training programme in the use of intelligence data management software, which will improve Guyana’s efforts in detecting money laundering and terrorist financing.
The US$150,000 (approximately $30 million) funding will cover the cost of training as well as support services from IBM Corporation.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In
Most Read This Week
-
Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary
-
Thirteen prisoners escape from Lusignan
-
Lusignan 13 escaped via tunnel – Ramjattan
-
Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice
-
Escapee found in Kitty latrine
-
Sixteen prisoners shot in ‘extreme disorder’ at Lusignan
-
GPL sues Kwame McCoy for $143,000
Updated: List of escapees today from Lusignan facility
Comments
About these comments