Crabwood Creek farmer dies days after beaten by gang
Cheddi Eshwar Sawh, the 24-year-old farmer who was attacked and beaten allegedly by a gang of men last Sunday, died at the Georgetown Public Hospi-tal yesterday morning.
Sawh's brother-in-law Tero Arjune confirmed that he succumbed to his injuries around 7.30 am yesterday in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.
