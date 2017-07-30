Crabwood Creek farmer dies days after beaten by gang

Cheddi Eshwar Sawh, the 24-year-old farmer who was attacked and beaten allegedly by a gang of men last Sunday, died at the Georgetown Public Hospi-tal yesterday morning.

Sawh's brother-in-law Tero Arjune confirmed that he succumbed to his injuries around 7.30 am yesterday in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.