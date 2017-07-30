Escapee killed in confrontation with police

Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine today confirmed to the Department of Public Information (DPI) that acting on information provided by the public the Joint Services executed an operation at approximately midday today in the East Ruimveldt ward of Georgetown which led to a confrontation with Lusignan Prison escapee Clive Forde aka El Sinkie. According to a DPI statement “Forde is reportedly mortally wounded”. Commander of `A’ Division Marlon Chapman confirmed to Stabroek News that Forde has died.

The statement said that the Joint Services received information that Forde was hiding out in a house in the area and surrounded the house. Forde attempted to flee and was engaged, the statement said. A 9mm pistol with live rounds was found a short distance away from where his body fell, it added.

Forde, along with accomplice Keiron Taylor, was committed to stand trial in March for the murder of East Ruimvedlt resident Senassie Lewis who was gunned down in September, 2015, in front of the Ghetto Flex nightspot in Albouystown.