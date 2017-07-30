Murder accused Camp St escapee recaptured

After several reported sightings in Berbice, murder accused Stafrei Alexander, who was one of the six inmates who broke out from the Camp Street Prison on July 9, was recaptured in the county last evening by police, who credited information received from the public for the fugitive’s arrest.

Alexander, 32, also known as “Anthony Williams” and “Ratty,” was arrested shortly after 8 pm at Topoo Village, Corentyne.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In

