Murder accused Camp St escapee recaptured
After several reported sightings in Berbice, murder accused Stafrei Alexander, who was one of the six inmates who broke out from the Camp Street Prison on July 9, was recaptured in the county last evening by police, who credited information received from the public for the fugitive’s arrest.
Alexander, 32, also known as “Anthony Williams” and “Ratty,” was arrested shortly after 8 pm at Topoo Village, Corentyne.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In
Most Read This Week
-
Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary
-
Thirteen prisoners escape from Lusignan
-
Lusignan 13 escaped via tunnel – Ramjattan
-
Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice
-
Escapee found in Kitty latrine
-
Sixteen prisoners shot in ‘extreme disorder’ at Lusignan
-
GPL sues Kwame McCoy for $143,000
Updated: List of escapees today from Lusignan facility
Comments
About these comments