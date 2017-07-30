Private sector to meet bankers on security
– in wake of robbery bid on Republic branch
Following the admission by a Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited staffer earlier this month that he participated in a failed plot to rob the Water Street branch of its night deposit bags, the private sector is to seek a meeting with the bankers’ association on a range of security issues.
The collusion by the staffer has raised even more concerns about the spate of attacks on customers after they have left banks.
