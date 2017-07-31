 Craig cook killed in hit-and-run accident

The Police say they detained a 26-year-old Dowding Street, Kitty resident along with his motorcycle on the Covent Garden Public Road last night, an hour after a hit and run fatal accident on the Craig Public Road, East Bank Demerara that resulted in the death of pedestrian Francis Persaud, 61, a cook of Craig Village.

Investigations revealed that the victim was crossing the road from east to west, at about 7.10 pm  when he was struck down by a motorcycle which rode away. The pedestrian was taken to the East Bank Demerara Public Hospital ( Diamond) where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination. The suspect who when arrested was found with minor injuries about his body, consistent with that of  a vehicular accident, whilst his helmet was found in close proximity of the accident scene ; he is presently receiving medical attention.  A breathalyzer test was administered and he was found to be slightly below the legal limit.

 

