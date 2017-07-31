Escapee recaptured at Mocha
Shawn Harris, who escaped from the Lusignan holding area on Monday was recaptured today at a house at Mocha, East Bank Demerara, the police confirmed.
He was one of 13 who fled from the facility last Monday. Ten have since been recaptured and one was shot dead yesterday.
The last remaining escapee from Monday still at large is Paul Goriah.
