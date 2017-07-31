Escapee shot dead, another surrenders

One prison escapee was shot dead during a confrontation with members of the Joint Services yesterday in East Ruimveldt while another turned himself into police at the Brickdam Station, bringing the total number of escapees still on the run after weeks of upheaval to five.

Acting Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels confirmed to Stabroek News that prison officials positively identified the dead man as Clive Forde, one of thirteen, who escaped from the Lusignan Prison pasture on Monday morning. He also confirmed that Kerry Cromwell, another Lusignan Prison escapee turned himself into police officers.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) in a statement reported acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine as saying that acting on information provided by the public the Joint Services executed an operation in the East Ruimveldt ward which led to a confrontation with Forde.