Jagdeo maintains that PPP has viable plan for sugar
At a meeting held at Leonora, West Coast Demerara, in solidarity with sugar workers who have lost their jobs as a result of the closure of estates, Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said his party had a viable plan for the industry.
Jagdeo led his supporters of mainly sugar workers in a march around the village and concluded at Alice Street where they gathered for the meeting.
The street is named after sugar worker, Kowsilla, called Alice who was crushed to death with a tractor in 1964 during a prolonged strike at the Leonora estate. Fourteen other females were seriously injured.
