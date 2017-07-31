Mother of seven dies in Enterprise Gardens blaze

The charred body of a mother of seven was recovered from the rubble after a fire destroyed her house at Enterprise Gardens, East Coast Demerara (ECD) yesterday afternoon.

Dead is Amilia Sookdeo, 56. The house where she was the lone occupant was reduced to rubble by the fire which began sometime after 4 pm yesterday. The woman had shared the one-bedroom house with her husband, Terrence Prescott, a cane harvester.  At the time of the fire he was not at home.

Stabroek News was told that the woman was trapped in the house and first responders were unable to rescue her since the entire structure was engulfed in flames within minutes.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Most Read This Week

  1. Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary

  2. Canje teen found with throat slit in apartment

  3. Sixteen prisoners shot in ‘extreme disorder’ at Lusignan

  4. Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice

  5. Escapee found in Kitty latrine

  6. Crabwood Creek farmer critical after gang attack

  7. Cops round up 7 escapees, after 13 tunnel out of Lusignan facility

  8. Top Cop ordered release of suspect in presidential assassination plot


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds