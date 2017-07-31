Mother of seven dies in Enterprise Gardens blaze

The charred body of a mother of seven was recovered from the rubble after a fire destroyed her house at Enterprise Gardens, East Coast Demerara (ECD) yesterday afternoon.

Dead is Amilia Sookdeo, 56. The house where she was the lone occupant was reduced to rubble by the fire which began sometime after 4 pm yesterday. The woman had shared the one-bedroom house with her husband, Terrence Prescott, a cane harvester. At the time of the fire he was not at home.

Stabroek News was told that the woman was trapped in the house and first responders were unable to rescue her since the entire structure was engulfed in flames within minutes.