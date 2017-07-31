Names of prisoners injured on Saturday released

The Department of Public Information today released the names of prisoners injured in Saturday’s melee at the Lusignan prison.

The list follows:

Name of PrisonersClassInjuries Caused
Oscar ChesterConvictedGun Shot
Deon GreenidgeCondemnedGun Shot
Sherwin HarteCondemnedGun Shot
Collie SmithConvictedGun Shot
Richie RamnarineConvictedGun Shot
Gowharan RamdialCondemnedGun Shot
Jamed FarleyConvictedGun Shot
Rico PersaudConvicted/ RemandedGun Shot
Christopher NilesConvictedGun Shot
Ian SearswattieCondemnedGun Shot
Davindra AsrajCondemnedGun Shot
Kellman SertimerConvictedGun Shot
George GrantConvictedGun Shot
Slyvester VandalyndenRemandedGun Shot
Rodrick IbottRemandedGun Shot
Shannon CoxRemandedFighting with fellow inmate
Authery BessConvicted/ RemandedFighting with fellow inmate
Daniel ParisConvicted/ RemandedFighting with fellow inmate
Clifford ChristianCommittedFighting with fellow inmate
Micheal CliffConvictedFighting with fellow inmate
Shane Mc CallmanRemandedFighting with fellow inmate
Terry KissonCondemnedFighting with fellow inmate

