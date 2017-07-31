Names of prisoners injured on Saturday released
The Department of Public Information today released the names of prisoners injured in Saturday’s melee at the Lusignan prison.
The list follows:
|Name of Prisoners
|Class
|Injuries Caused
|Oscar Chester
|Convicted
|Gun Shot
|Deon Greenidge
|Condemned
|Gun Shot
|Sherwin Harte
|Condemned
|Gun Shot
|Collie Smith
|Convicted
|Gun Shot
|Richie Ramnarine
|Convicted
|Gun Shot
|Gowharan Ramdial
|Condemned
|Gun Shot
|Jamed Farley
|Convicted
|Gun Shot
|Rico Persaud
|Convicted/ Remanded
|Gun Shot
|Christopher Niles
|Convicted
|Gun Shot
|Ian Searswattie
|Condemned
|Gun Shot
|Davindra Asraj
|Condemned
|Gun Shot
|Kellman Sertimer
|Convicted
|Gun Shot
|George Grant
|Convicted
|Gun Shot
|Slyvester Vandalynden
|Remanded
|Gun Shot
|Rodrick Ibott
|Remanded
|Gun Shot
|Shannon Cox
|Remanded
|Fighting with fellow inmate
|Authery Bess
|Convicted/ Remanded
|Fighting with fellow inmate
|Daniel Paris
|Convicted/ Remanded
|Fighting with fellow inmate
|Clifford Christian
|Committed
|Fighting with fellow inmate
|Micheal Cliff
|Convicted
|Fighting with fellow inmate
|Shane Mc Callman
|Remanded
|Fighting with fellow inmate
|Terry Kisson
|Condemned
|Fighting with fellow inmate
