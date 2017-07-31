Seize the moment for constitution reform before oil

-Carter Center representative urges

The Atlanta, Georgia-based Carter Center believes that constitutional reform should be addressed before oil begins flowing in 2020, its country representative, Jason Calder says.

The 2020 date represents the first expected inflows of oil revenues and the Center believes that policies proposed and implemented, through an inclusionary constitutional reform process, can stave off or protect against conflicts and the dreaded oil resource curse.

"Some people say now is not the best time and we are getting close to elections, but it is hard to imagine there being a better time after 2020," Calder told Stabroek News in an interview.

