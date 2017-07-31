Woman in custody after mason fatally stabbed
A woman is in police custody after turning herself in to authorities, following the fatal stabbing of her significant other at a Queen Street, Kitty residence on Friday, Commander of A Division Marlon Chapman confirmed.
Police are currently awaiting a post-mortem report.
Dillon Dailson Halley, 30, who worked as a farmer and mason, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Halley had reportedly been on the way to visit his two children when the attack occurred, although family members could not give an account of the events that transpired.
