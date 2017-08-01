Bulkan blames contract award delays for Communities Ministry’s underperformance
Over the previous seven months, the Ministry of Communities has been able to spend $2.2 billion or 29% of its 2017 budget, with water identified as the sector lagging behind the most.
According to subject Minister Ronald Bulkan, the underperformance was in part due to "excessive delays in the award of contracts,"
