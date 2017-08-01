Businessman denies plotting to kill president
Nizam Khan, the businessman accused by his neighbour of plotting to kill President David Granger, yesterday rejected the allegation as false.
Khan's neighbour Andriff Gillard earlier this year told police that the businessman offered him $7 million in 2015 to kill President Granger, after he asked him to loan him $6 million.
