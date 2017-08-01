Dora murder/robbery accused pleads his innocence

At his trial for the 2009 murder of Woodette Roberts, Basil Morgan yesterday told the court that he neither killed, nor did he have anything to do with the man’s demise.

Opting to lead his defence in unsworn testimony from the prisoner's docks, the accused stressed that he never "planned, agreed nor assisted," anyone to hijack any vehicle, more so to kill anyone.