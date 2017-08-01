GPL on top of receivables – Badal

Almost one year after a special audit report was handed to government on the Guyana Power and Light Company (GPL), its Chairman Robert Badal says the board is yet to see it but he said the utility is on top of receivables, which had been cited as a major problem.

“I haven’t seen that report. That report hasn’t been given to the board,” Badal told Stabroek News in an interview last week.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In