Herstelling road fatality victim identified as Grove woman

The victim of the fatal Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD) accident was yesterday identified as Ingrid James of 1294 Section C, Block Y, Golden Grove, EBD.

Police said James was identified by her daughter Ernecia Nicholson at around 1 pm.

James was struck down on the Herstelling, Public Road on Saturday night which resulted in her losing a leg and succumbing to her injuries.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In