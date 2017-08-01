Jagdeo ‘concerned’ over president’s silence on appointments of Chancellor, Chief Justice
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has said that he has gotten no word from President David Granger on consultations for the appointments of the Chancellor and Chief Justice and he is concerned about this delay.
"I haven't gotten any word from him," Jagdeo told reporters on Friday, while noting that it is the President who has to initiate the process.
