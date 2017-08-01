Prison warders reveal that Varswyk shot them – director

Four of the six prison warders who were injured during July 9 outbreak at the Georgetown Prison had revealed that they were shot by Uree Varswyk, one of the six inmates who escaped during the ordeal and is still to be apprehended.

Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels, during a press conference at the Ministry of Public Security boardroom yesterday afternoon,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In