Top Cop denies ‘ordering’ release of suspect in alleged plot to kill President

Commissioner of Police Seelall Persaud yesterday contested testimony that he had passed instructions to release the main suspect in the alleged plot to assassinate President David Granger, maintaining that he had merely made suggestions and given his opinion on the matter.

Persaud issued the denial when he testified before the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) investigating the claims made by Andriff Gillard that he was offered $7 million by businessman Nizam Khan to assassinate President Granger and the police force's handling of the investigation.