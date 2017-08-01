Twelfth Lusignan escapee nabbed

Shawn Harris, one of the 13 inmates who fled from the Lusignan Prison pasture last Monday was yesterday morning apprehended in a house at Mocha, East Bank Demerara and two other persons who were present in the house at the time were also taken into custody.

Guyana Police Force spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed that Harris called 'Shawny' or 'Bruk Up' was arrested around 07:20 hrs yesterday in the bottom flat of a two-storey house in Mocha, without any incident.