Twelfth Lusignan escapee nabbed

 

Shawn Harris, one of the 13 inmates who fled from the Lusignan Prison pasture last Monday was yesterday morning apprehended in a house at Mocha, East Bank Demerara and two other persons who were present in the house at the time were also taken into custody.

Guyana Police Force spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed that Harris called ‘Shawny’ or ‘Bruk Up’ was arrested around 07:20 hrs yesterday in the bottom flat of a two-storey house in Mocha, without any incident.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Most Read This Week

  1. Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary

  2. Canje teen found with throat slit in apartment

  3. Sixteen prisoners shot in ‘extreme disorder’ at Lusignan

  4. Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice

  5. Escapee found in Kitty latrine

  6. Crabwood Creek farmer critical after gang attack

  7. Escapee killed in confrontation with Joint Services

  8. Astor being torn down


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds