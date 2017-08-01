‘We are not out of the woods’ – Ramjattan
Following the successes of the security forces in recapturing a number of recent prison escapees, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday said that nothing is being taken for granted in ensuring the integrity of prison facilities.
“I want to say that certainly we are not out of the woods. We have lots of work to do to catch the four… also to maintain order in the institutions that we have presently–Camp Street and Lusignan,” Ramjattan told a press conference.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In
