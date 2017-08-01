West Dem teen shot in shoulder after gunman threatened friend

A teenager of Recht door Zee, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was shot to her shoulder on Sunday while standing with a group of persons on Westminster Public Road, WBD around 8.30 pm just after the group had left church.

The injured girl has been identified as Lovern Pryce, 16, of Recht door Zee, Canal Number One. Pryce is currently in a stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In