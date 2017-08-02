Accuser in alleged plot to kill president threatened to report Grove cops to news
-policeman testifies
A day prior to going to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), where he would allege knowledge of a plot to kill the President, Andriff Gillard had made it known to police at the Grove Police Station that he would be going to the media to report them, a police officer has testified.
“Andriff replied to me on the phone saying that he’s not coming to any (expletive) station. Those exact words he said. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In
Most Read This Week
-
Canje teen found with throat slit in apartment
-
Sixteen prisoners shot in ‘extreme disorder’ at Lusignan
-
Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice
-
Escapee found in Kitty latrine
-
Escapee killed in confrontation with Joint Services
-
Astor being torn down
-
Screening of passengers travelling to US to be stepped up
-
New York court recommends minimum security jail for Ed Ahmad
Comments
About these comments