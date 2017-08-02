Gov’t to relocate Lombard and Broad Sts squatters to Barnwell

The Department of Hous-ing will be investing a total of $72 million to relocate the residents squatting in shacks at the corner of Lombard and Broad streets.

Minister within the Ministry of Communities Valerie Patterson told reporters on Monday that her department will be working with Food for the Poor to provide homes for the residents at Barnwell North, on the East Bank of Demerara.