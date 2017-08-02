Indira Badal attacked in home invasion

Police are investigating an attack on media personality Indira Badal, who was the victim of an early morning home invasion yesterday.

Badal pleaded for help in an early morning Facebook post, where she wrote, “Help a bandit in my home.” Scores of persons responded to the post, inquiring about her safety and even calling the police.

This newspaper was reliably informed that the police were summoned and that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A family member of Badal posted that the Ogle resident is recovering despite having sustained minor injuries in the attack and thanked those who responded for their assistance.

