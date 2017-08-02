Insurance claims settled for huge 2016 Gafoors fires
-no info on size of award
Following two fires that devastated the Gafoors Group of Companies branch at Houston, East Bank Demerara on May 9 and October 10, 2016, the company has received what was described as a “sizable” insurance settlement but it has not disclosed the quantum in what was expected to be a payout of billions.
For months after the fires,
