Ministry doesn’t foresee emergency drug purchases in 2018 – Lawrence
The controversial $632M drug acquisitions earlier this year and a more recent billion-dollar bid for pharmaceutical supplies for Regional Health Services will be the only “huge” emergency purchases in 2017 as plans are on stream to eliminate this type of procurement in 2018.
So says Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence who announced that as soon as September this year, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In
Most Read This Week
-
Canje teen found with throat slit in apartment
-
Sixteen prisoners shot in ‘extreme disorder’ at Lusignan
-
Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice
-
Escapee found in Kitty latrine
-
Escapee killed in confrontation with Joint Services
-
Astor being torn down
-
Screening of passengers travelling to US to be stepped up
-
New York court recommends minimum security jail for Ed Ahmad
Comments
About these comments