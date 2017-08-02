Phase Two of Kitty seawall works underway
With Phase One of the work on the Kitty sinkhole set to be completed soon, Phase Two has begun and is expected to be finished by the end of this month.
Stabroek News was told by one of the contractors on site on Monday that the first phase, which encompasses the remedial works for the sinkhole that had developed over time near to the Kitty Pump Station and its surrounding environs, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In
Most Read This Week
-
Canje teen found with throat slit in apartment
-
Sixteen prisoners shot in ‘extreme disorder’ at Lusignan
-
Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice
-
Escapee found in Kitty latrine
-
Escapee killed in confrontation with Joint Services
-
Astor being torn down
-
Screening of passengers travelling to US to be stepped up
-
New York court recommends minimum security jail for Ed Ahmad
Comments
About these comments