President reminds of strong agri background of freed Africans
President David Granger yesterday joined with residents of East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) for an Emancipation Day Cultural Reception where he spoke of the strong agricultural background of freed Africans.
According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, he said that this provided them with the means to purchase their own lands and spark the beginning of the village movement in Guyana.
