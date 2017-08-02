Private operators concerned over broadcast bill
While voicing their concerns, the owners of several privately-owned radio and television stations have called for the deferral of the debate and passage of a recently-tabled bill to update the broadcast legislation until meaningful consultations are held.
Stabroek News was informed that the owners and operators were invited to meet with a team from the opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) on Monday, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In
Most Read This Week
-
Canje teen found with throat slit in apartment
-
Sixteen prisoners shot in ‘extreme disorder’ at Lusignan
-
Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice
-
Escapee found in Kitty latrine
-
Escapee killed in confrontation with Joint Services
-
Astor being torn down
-
Screening of passengers travelling to US to be stepped up
-
New York court recommends minimum security jail for Ed Ahmad
Comments
About these comments