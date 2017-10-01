Edghill asks procurement commission to probe D’Urban Park project

PPP/C parliamentarian Juan Edghill has written the Chairman of the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) Carol Corbin to request an investigation into the award of contracts and the use of public funds for the D’Urban Park Development Project.

Edghill’s letter followed another last week to the PPC seeking an investigation into the controversial Charles-town bond contract to Larry Singh, and another by fellow PPP/C parliamentarian Gail Teixeira requesting an investigation of the award of the contract for the consultancy for the feasibility study and design for the new Demerara River crossing.

The more than one billion dollars spent on the D’Urban Park project has not only raised concerns about the expenditure but the circumstances under which goods and services were supplied to the project, which was one of the earliest undertaken by the APNU+AFC administration. It appeared to have proceeded without any tendering and the shoddy construction work that was uncovered at the venue put the project under intense scrutiny. Public monies had to be spent to repair the poor work…..