Lethem bus driver held over 55 lbs ganja

A 55-year-old minibus driver of Tabatinga, Lethem, who was transporting passengers to Lethem is in custody in connection with the finding of 24.9 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa and 200 grams of cocaine in the minibus. The minibus was stopped and searched at the Police checkpoint at Mabura Police Station, Linden, about 4 am today, the police said.
Lumber for hurricane-devastated islands
Roofs were stripped from houses on the island of Dominica on Sept. 19.
Trinidad mother of two beaten to death
Ria Indaringh (Trinidad Express) A mother of two was beaten to death at her home in Gasparillo on Saturday night.
Minister Trotman weds
Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman yesterday married Teresa Gaime on the island of Grenada.
Neighbours shot dead in T&T
Kareem Dabreau (Trinidad Express) in St Joseph yesterday has left two people dead.
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
A Spanish Civil Guard officer scuffles with a woman outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum where Catalan President Carles Puigdemont was supposed to vote in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain October 1, 2017.