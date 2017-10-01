Local News

Lethem bus driver held over 55 lbs ganja

By Comments
The drugs found on the bus (Police photo)

A 55-year-old minibus driver of Tabatinga, Lethem, who was  transporting passengers to Lethem is in custody in connection with the finding of 24.9 kilogrammes  of cannabis sativa and 200 grams of cocaine in the minibus. The minibus was stopped and searched at the Police checkpoint at Mabura Police Station, Linden, about 4 am today, the police said.

The drugs found on the bus (Police photo)

 

Comments  
More in Local News

Lumber for hurricane-devastated islands

Roofs were stripped from houses on the island of Dominica on Sept. 19.

Trinidad mother of two beaten to death

Ria Indaringh (Trinidad Express) A mother of two was beaten to death at her home in Gasparillo on Saturday night.

Minister Trotman weds

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman yesterday married Teresa Gaime on the island of Grenada.

Neighbours shot dead in T&T

Kareem Dabreau (Trinidad Express)  in St Joseph yesterday has left two people dead.

Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown

A Spanish Civil Guard officer scuffles with a woman outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum where Catalan President Carles Puigdemont was supposed to vote in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain October 1, 2017.

Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×