Lumber for hurricane-devastated islands

The Ministerial Task Force overseeing the provision of aid to the hurricane-ravaged islands of the Caribbean, is expected to donate 300 tons of lumber.
Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo disclosed the information at the launch of Agriculture month 2017 today, according to the Department of Public Information.
The Prime Minister said the Ministerial Task Force is soliciting aid from the private sector, the government and the community at large to respond to Caribbean countries affected by the hurricanes.
“We have dispatched foods and medicines and soon some 300 tons of lumber and other hardware to help in the rebuilding effort in some of these islands,” he said.
He added, “We have to be the reservoir of hope in Guyana. The reservoir that tells our Caribbean people, that where you are in need we will be there to help you. Agriculture month gives us an opportunity to reflect on our potential.”
Last month, Barbuda, Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, St Maarten and Dominica were among islands devastated by hurricanes Irma and Maria.
