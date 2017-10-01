Public school drug campaign launched to combat filaria

As part of ongoing efforts to combat Lymphatic filariasis, a Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign will be executed through the public school system and Education Minister Nicolette Henry yesterday urged the support of parents.
The launch of the campaign, which is being undertaken by the Education and Public Health ministries, was conducted yesterday at the Square of the Revolution.
A statement from the Ministry of Education said that it decided to collaborate with the Ministry of Public Health in the drug administration programme since studies show that children were not meeting the targets for taking medication to fight the infection…..
Lumber for hurricane-devastated islands
Roofs were stripped from houses on the island of Dominica on Sept. 19.
Lethem bus driver held over 55 lbs ganja
A 55-year-old minibus driver of Tabatinga, Lethem, who was transporting passengers to Lethem is in custody in connection with the finding of 24.9 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa and 200 grams of cocaine in the minibus.
Trinidad mother of two beaten to death
Ria Indaringh (Trinidad Express) A mother of two was beaten to death at her home in Gasparillo on Saturday night.
Minister Trotman weds
Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman yesterday married Teresa Gaime on the island of Grenada.
Neighbours shot dead in T&T
Kareem Dabreau (Trinidad Express) in St Joseph yesterday has left two people dead.