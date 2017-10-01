Public school drug campaign launched to combat filaria

As part of ongoing efforts to combat Lymphatic filariasis, a Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign will be executed through the public school system and Education Minister Nicolette Henry yesterday urged the support of parents.

The launch of the campaign, which is being undertaken by the Education and Public Health ministries, was conducted yesterday at the Square of the Revolution.

A statement from the Ministry of Education said that it decided to collaborate with the Ministry of Public Health in the drug administration programme since studies show that children were not meeting the targets for taking medication to fight the infection…..