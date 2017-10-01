Wanted man killed execution-style in Albouystown

Colin Daley, who was wanted by the police for several counts of armed robbery, was shot dead, execution-style, early yesterday morning in Albouystown.
Daley, 24, called “Floggy” and ‘Frog Eye,” of East La Penitence Squatting Area, was shot once to his head in an attack around 1.20 am yesterday at Albert Street, Albouystown.
In a brief statement, the police an investigation has been launched into the murder of Daley, whose body was found in a pool of blood with a suspected gunshot wound to his head.
Up to yesterday afternoon, no arrest had been made.
When Stabroek News visited the scene of the crime yesterday, persons in the area were tightlipped about the incident…..
