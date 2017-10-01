Local News

Wanted man killed execution-style in Albouystown

-was suspect in GRA officer’s shooting

By Comments
The section of Albert Street, Albouystown, where Colin Daley was gunned down.

Colin Daley, who was wanted by the police for several counts of armed robbery, was shot dead, execution-style, early yesterday morning in Albouystown.

Daley, 24, called “Floggy” and ‘Frog Eye,” of East La Penitence Squatting Area, was shot once to his head in an attack around 1.20 am yesterday at Albert Street, Albouystown.

In a brief statement, the police an investigation has been launched into the murder of Daley, whose body was found in a pool of blood with a suspected gunshot wound to his head.

Up to yesterday afternoon, no arrest had been made.

When Stabroek News visited the scene of the crime yesterday, persons in the area were tightlipped about the incident…..

Comments  
More in Local News

Lumber for hurricane-devastated islands

Roofs were stripped from houses on the island of Dominica on Sept. 19.

Lethem bus driver held over 55 lbs ganja

A 55-year-old minibus driver of Tabatinga, Lethem, who was  transporting passengers to Lethem is in custody in connection with the finding of 24.9 kilogrammes  of cannabis sativa and 200 grams of cocaine in the minibus.

Trinidad mother of two beaten to death

Ria Indaringh (Trinidad Express) A mother of two was beaten to death at her home in Gasparillo on Saturday night.

Minister Trotman weds

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman yesterday married Teresa Gaime on the island of Grenada.

Neighbours shot dead in T&T

Kareem Dabreau (Trinidad Express)  in St Joseph yesterday has left two people dead.

Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×