Agricola woman injured during shootout between two men

A stray bullet discharged during a shootout in Agricola on Saturday night, has left a resident nursing a gunshot wound to the leg, and police are hoping that blood found at the scene will lead to the capture of the shooters.

According to a police press release, two males, not yet identified, both armed with guns, were involved in the shooting incident, allegedly fueled by an argument.

Police Public Relations Officer Shivpersaud Bacchus yesterday related that investigations found that there was a trail of blood that led from the scene of the crime to an abandoned house in the area. The blood is believed to be from at least one of the men involved in the incident…..